Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A clerk at a North Texas convenience store was shot and critically wounded during a robbery attempt early Thursday morning.
The incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store off the LBJ Freeway at Audelia Road.
According to police, customers who had walked into the store found the injured clerk.
Officers were able to review surveillance video and confirmed a robbery had also taken place.
So far investigators have released no information about the suspects and no arrests have been made.
The clerk remains hospitalized after being transported in critical condition.