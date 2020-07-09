KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the age of COVID-19, face masks and coverings have become the staple of our summer wardrobe.

Many people are ditching the disposables and going for options that compliment their outfit.

A Keller seamstress says she’s seen a color craze like she’s never before.

“If we are going to have to wear them, who wants to wear just black or just white?” Susan Pruente of Made by Sue says. “People want bright fun colors they want them to be cute, they want them to match with their outfit.”

She said so far, her store has sold more 20,000 masks and has taken orders for custom designs from schools and businesses.

Each order, from a person or organization looking for ways to personalize their new summer accessory.

“I don’t think we are going to be out of masks by Christmas do you? I mean I think I should pull my Christmas prints and make some fun Christmas ones,” she says.

Other people who sew have caught onto the trend.

Hundreds of designs and patterns can be found on Etsy, or in the aisles of retail stores like Target, Marshalls, Ross and Michaels.

Even designers like Kendra Scott, Steve Madden and Adidas sell some.

“We’ve had a lot, want to do personalization, some mom’s want to take their kids to daycare and they don’t want them taken by somebody else,” she says.

Though personalization and colors are fun, it’s also important to think of the function of the mask.

When you’re shopping, look for ones with multiple layers of fabric for protection, and cotton for comfort.