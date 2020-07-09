ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Before the 2020 season has even started, the Texas Rangers released their schedule for the 2021 regular season on Thursday.
Major League Baseball announced the schedule with the expectation that the 2021 season will begin on time — unlike this year’s.
The MLB and its fans will see an abbreviated 2020 season with 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic that halted sports for months. The Rangers will open the 2020 season on July 24 against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
Although this year’s season has yet to begin, fans can already look forward to next year.
The Rangers’ home opener in 2021 will be on Monday, April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The team will begin the season on the road at the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, April 1. The Rangers said it will be the first time since 2015 that they opened a season on the road.
According to the Rangers, the 2021 season will be the team’s 50th season in Arlington.
The entire 2021 regular season schedule can be seen here. Game times will be announced at a later date.