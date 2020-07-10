Comments
PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Brazos River Authority have confirmed to CBS 11 News that first responders and emergency personnel are on a recovery mission for two people in the Brazos River, near the Possum Kingdom Lake Dam.
Rescuers haven’t said much, only that they began searching for two men, near the spillway, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
From the air Chopper 11 could see a base set up by rescuers and grid lines carried by divers underwater.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.