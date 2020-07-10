NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, denton, Denton ISD, DFW News, Education, North Texas, Pandemic, schools

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Independent School District announced Friday that it will be starting the new school year two weeks after the original date.

In a tweet, the district said it held a special meeting on Friday to approve revisions to its academic calendar, including changing the start date.

Denton ISD’s new school year will now begin on Aug. 26, the district said. The district also tweeted its modified calendar.

District around North Texas have been considering changing their start dates to give crews more time to get schools ready during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Districts are giving parents the option of having their children take part in virtual or in-person classrooms.

Comments

Leave a Reply