DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Independent School District announced Friday that it will be starting the new school year two weeks after the original date.
In a tweet, the district said it held a special meeting on Friday to approve revisions to its academic calendar, including changing the start date.
Denton ISD’s new school year will now begin on Aug. 26, the district said. The district also tweeted its modified calendar.
The Board of School Trustees met in a Special Called Meeting today and approved revisions to the Academic Calendar including moving the first day of instruction to Wednesday, Aug. 26, a two-week change from the previous date. See the new calendar here: https://t.co/C6PVd9IVkD pic.twitter.com/TAzTsEtOK8
— Denton ISD (@dentonisd) July 10, 2020
District around North Texas have been considering changing their start dates to give crews more time to get schools ready during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Districts are giving parents the option of having their children take part in virtual or in-person classrooms.