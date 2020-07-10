Texas Bar Owners File Lawsuit Against Gov. Abbott For Shutdown OrderBar owners in Dallas and other Texas cities are filing a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott for an order that shut them down again during the pandemic.

7 minutes ago

Search For 2 Teenagers Missing Near Possum Kingdom Lake Turns To Recovery MissionThe recovery effort underway near Possum Kingdom Lake is for two teenagers who were swept away while fishing with a friend near the spillway.

12 minutes ago

North Texas Vet Says COVID-19 Isn't Major Threat To PetsDr. Steve Hotchkiss of The PARC Vet explains why COVID-19 in pets isn't as worrisome as it would be in humans.

32 minutes ago