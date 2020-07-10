ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With fans not being allowed to attend Texas Rangers games to start the abbreviated season, the team is giving fans the opportunity to have images of themselves in attendance instead.
The team announced their DoppelRangers program on Friday as they get set to play in an empty stadium.
The program will allow fans to send the team photographs of themselves, and then 2D cardboard images will be made and will be placed in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and dugouts.
Fans can purchase DoppelRangers for $50 each and all proceeds will go to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. Purchasing information and order forms can be found here.
The Rangers will open the 2020 season on July 24 against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.