AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A disaster declaration for all counties in Texas in response to the COVID-19 threat has been extended, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.
Abbott said the declaration, which was originally issued on March 13, allows the state to be provided with resources to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“A proclamation renewing the declaration stating that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in Texas,” a state document said.
Texas continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases as it tried to reopen businesses during the pandemic for nearly two months. However, those reopening efforts were halted in response to the surge.
“Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said. “To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if possible.”
A mask requirement for Texas counties with over 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases was issued last week.
