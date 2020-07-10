SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A doctor in Texas said a young man died after he said he went to a “COVID party.”

Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, said the man was 30 years old.

“He didn’t really believe, he thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn’t get affected by the disease,” Appleby told KSAT.

According to the doctor, the man went to a “COVID party.” Appleby said a “COVID party” is when someone who contracts the virus invites friends over for a party “to see if they can beat the disease.”

“One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, ‘you know, I think I made a mistake’ and this young man went to a COVID part,” Appleby said.

Appleby told KSAT that young patients sometimes aren’t aware of how sick they can get from the virus.

“People will come in initially and they don’t look so bad. They don’t look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and you check their lab tests, they’re really sicker than they appear on the surface,” Appleby said.

Her plea is for residents, especially young people, to take the pandemic seriously.

“My plea to our community and especially all of our young folks in the community is to take it seriously. Wear your mask,” she said.