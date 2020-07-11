Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the Ron Kirk pedestrian bridge in Dallas early Saturday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:45 a.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Police said one of the victims died at the hospital while the other is in critical condition.
There was no further information released as police continue to search for any suspects. No arrests have been made.