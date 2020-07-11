NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Dallas, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Ron Kirk Bridge, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the Ron Kirk pedestrian bridge in Dallas early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:45 a.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said one of the victims died at the hospital while the other is in critical condition.

There was no further information released as police continue to search for any suspects. No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply