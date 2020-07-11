DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas officers were injured early Saturday morning after a driver suspected of driving while intoxicated crashed into their patrol car, police said.
Police said the crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. as two officers in a patrol car were going southbound on Westmoreland Road.
According to police, a Jeep Cherokee was going westbound on Camp Wisdom Road when the driver ran a red light and crashed into the patrol car.
The crash also caused the patrol car to hit a Dodge Avenger that had three people inside, police said. The people inside the Avenger were not injured.
The two officers were taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries.
Police said the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was arrested for DWI. His identity was not immediately released.