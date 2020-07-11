DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 1,101 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths, marking the county’s highest daily average this week — and its deadliest.

Saturday’s count brings the county’s total to 32,626, which is the second most in Texas behind Harris County.

The four patients who died were over the age of 50 and all had underlying medical conditions. Three of them had been hospitalized while the other died at their long-term care facility.

Saturday was the ninth straight day that the county reported over 1,000 new cases. For this week, Judge Clay Jenkins said the county saw its highest daily average of new cases and its most deaths.

“Today we close out the week with 1,101 new cases and four deaths. The average numbers of daily cases for this week is 1,121 and 54 total deaths reported for the week making this the deadliest week and highest average of new cases to date,” Judge Clay Jenkins said. “… I know many people want to do things in cooler settings inside buildings, but it’s imperative that we stay away from people outside our home.”

Health officials said they are continuing to see an increase in confirmed cases among young adults between 18 and 39 years old since June 1.

There is also an increase in reports of cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings” like house parties, officials said.