DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A clerk at a Dallas convenience store has died after he was shot during a robbery earlier this week, police said.
Police said the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at a 7-Eleven store off the LBJ Freeway at Audelia Road.
Arriving officers found the store clerk, 43-year-old Johnson Mdoe, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital in grave condition.
Police said late Friday evening that the victim had died.
According to police, the suspect pulled out a pink handgun and stole money, cigars and lottery tickets. Police said he then shot Mdoe before running away from the store.
The suspect is still on the loose. Police said the charge will now be capital murder.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 214.671.3676.