AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas continues as the state reported its highest daily count on Saturday with 10,351.

Saturday’s count brought the total cases of the novel coronavirus to just over a quarter-million, dating to the start of tracking in early March.

The true number of cases though is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

A record 10,083 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, while 99 new fatalities were reported Saturday. The total is second only to the record 105 reported Thursday and brought the state’s overall death toll to 3,112.

Harris County had the most active cases with almost 27,000, with Dallas County coming in a distant second with almost 13,000.

Dallas County averaged 1,121 new cases per day this week, which was the highest since the pandemic began. The county also saw its most deaths for a week with 54.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

