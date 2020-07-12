DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the 10th straight day as the state continues to see a surge of the virus.

Sunday’s count of 1,174 brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 33,800, which is second in the state behind Harris County.

Two more deaths were also reported on Sunday: two Dallas men in their 60s and 80s who both had underlying health conditions and both had been hospitalized.

Last week, the county saw its most deaths and highest daily average of new cases during the surge.

Health officials said they are continuing to see an increase in confirmed cases among young adults between 18 and 39 years old since June 1.

There is also an increase in reports of cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings” like house parties, officials said.

“We can stop the surge of cases going higher if we all take responsibility and make our best choices. You focus on the micro-level, and by that I mean focus on your family and your circle, and let our team focus on the macro-level,” Judge Clay Jenkins said. “… Please always take your mask with you when leaving the home, even if you’re going on a walk and carrying it in your pocket. You’ll never know when you’ll be around others.”

Tarrant County reported 404 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 18,161.