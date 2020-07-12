Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and then ran away from the crash.
Police said the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday as a 32-year-old man was walking across West Illinois Avenue near Hampton Road.
According to police, the unidentified suspect was speeding on West Illinois Avenue when they hit the victim. The suspect’s vehicle became disabled after the crash and the suspect ran away on foot, police said.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further information on the suspect has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.