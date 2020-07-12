DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal funding for a major COVID-19 testing site in Dallas has been extended through July 31, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.
The extension will allow the site at the Ellis Davis Field House to remain open. It currently provides up to 1,000 tests on a daily basis.
Texas secured the extension of federal funds last month after the community-based sites were expected to lose funding on June 30.
Dallas, along with Houston, will be able to keep major testing sites as a surge in COVID-19 cases continues throughout the state. Dallas County has reported over 1,000 new cases for nine days straight since July 3.
“The State of Texas is committed to providing ample testing resources as we work to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” Abbott said. “Our continued collaboration with our federal partners is essential to our efforts. The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities. There are over 900 testing sites across the state of Texas, and I urge Texans in need of a test to find a site nearest them.”