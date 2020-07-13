GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash where a 13-year-old boy was driving a Honda Civic “without parental consent.”
The crash happened 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 in the 3900 block of E Main St.
Police said a man and two women were pushing two small children in strollers westbound on the south frontage road of Main St (SH 180).
Police said the 13-year-old was driving westbound on the frontage road and did not see the people and struck all five of them.
Maria Ester Hernandez-Gonzalez, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken by ambulance to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
All of the people involved in the crash are Grand Prairie residents.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police said this was the 9th traffic fatality in Grand Prairie.