GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — Another North Texas tradition has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus. On Monday officials announced that the 34th Annual GrapeFest has been cancelled.
Grapevine officials say they made the move in support of State of Texas and city guidelines and procedures to stem the spread of COVID-19.
According to local officials, the event — scheduled to be held September 17 through 20– is the largest wine festival in the southwest and was expected to have more than 260,000 visitors.
“GrapeFest is one of Grapevine’s marquee festivals that we take great pride in showcasing not only for the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but to visitors from around the world,” said Steve and Maggie Haley, 34th Annual GrapeFest Co-Chairpersons.
Each year the city puts together a four day family-friendly festival filled with live entertainment and food, that also allows adult visitors to sip and sample premium wines and champagne from 45 Texas wineries and 240 wines from around the country and world..
