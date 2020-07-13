DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mosquito pools in Dallas have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The City of Dallas said weather permitting, multiple areas are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14 between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night.

These are the following areas to be sprayed:

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 3900 block of Alsbury Street (75216): Overton Road on the north, Southern Oaks Boulevard on the west, Julius Schepps Freeway on the east, and Kyser Street on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 6600 block of Duffield Drive (75248): Crestland Avenue on the north, Preston Road on the west, Hillcrest Road on the east, and Saint Anne Street on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 6500 block of Lazy River Drive (75241): Laureland Road on the north, University Hills Boulevard on the west, Crouch Road on the east, and Lacewood Drive on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 4200 block of Hamilton Avenue (75210): Haskell Avenue on the north, Pennsylvania Avenue on the west, Collins Avenue on the east, and 2nd Avenue on the south.

While the insecticide is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors.

People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through and the spray is no longer visible.

People who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water.

The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

Protection against mosquito bites

Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Eliminate standing water promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days.

Dallas residents may receive free mosquito dunks at Code Compliance Services District Offices while supplies last.

Code District Offices:

3112 Canton Street (Code Administration)

7901 Goforth Road (North Central, North East)

2721 Municipal St. (South East)

320 East Jefferson Blvd. (Central/South Central)

4230 W. Illinois Ave (South West)

9803 Harry Hines Blvd. (North West)

To report standing water or mosquito problems Dallas residents should call 3-1-1.