FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee operative perked up Twitter sharing a photo U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz not wearing a mask on a Sunday flight from Houston to Dallas on a plane operated by one of American Airlines’ regional partners.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus, American Airlines requires all passengers to wear masks during flights.

Sen. Cruz has been an advocate of people wearing mask during the pandemic and has been photographed multiple times wearing one.

The photo shows Sen. Cruz looking at his phone he’s holding in his right hand, while holding a cup of coffee in his left hand.

A mask is not visible in the photo.

The tweet by Hosseh Enad said, “Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask.”

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

A Cruz spokesperson has said that Cruz was drinking coffee and removed his mask to do so when he was photographed.

The spokesperson released the following statement:

“To help promote safety, Senator Cruz wears a mask when traveling, and practices social distancing where possible. Consistent with airline policy, he temporarily removes the mask while eating or drinking. Yesterday during his flight he removed his mask to drink and put it back on afterward. We should all practice common sense measures to slow the spread of the virus.”

American Airlines told The Hill it was “reviewing the details of this matter.”

Another photo of Cruz on the Twitter thread shows him outside the gate also without a mask.