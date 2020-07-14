DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed 20 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 477.

The county also reported 1,000 additional COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 35,914.

“We unfortunately are reporting the deaths of 20 more of our county residents today, and with another day of 1,000 cases, we continue to see significant spread in Dallas County,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement “Our hospitals and healthcare heroes are feeling the strain as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high.”

Texas reported 10,745 additional COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Tuesday.

The additional 20 deaths in Dallas County include:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital. and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk heath conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Please continue to wear a mask when around others outside your home and maintain six foot distancing,” Judge Jenkins said. “For those wondering what’s safe for you and your family, click here to find guidance on things like going to restaurants, attending events, visiting public swimming pools and more. This guidance was put together by leaders in public health, infectious disease and epidemiology and their recommendations are based on our current level of community spread in the county. We’re currently in the `Stay Home Stay Safe’ red category and doctors recommend you limit trips to just necessities.”