AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services tweeted a warning Tuesday evening about an “unauthorized and misleading chart using the DSHS logo.”
DSHS said the chart is “:circling the internet.”
DSHS said it did not create nor approve this chart.
The chart displays flu and COVID-19 data that’s misleading to compare, the department said..
“Both flu and COVID-19 are serious diseases that have killed thousands of Texans this year,” the department said on Twitter.
The CDC estimates 12,000 to 61,000 U.S. flu deaths per year.
The U.S. has had more than 135,000 COVID-19 associated deaths since February.
“DSHS strongly encourages Texans to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19 and the flu,” the department said.