ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – What will be the only facility of its kind in Texas is going to be built in Ennis.

Freshpet Inc. solidified an agreement with Ellis County on Tuesday expected to create more than 400 new jobs with a $267 million investment in Ellis County and the City of Ennis.

The Ellis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a 70% 7-year tax abatement agreement with Freshpet.

Freshpet is a pet food distribution center that focuses on all-natural pet food.

“We proudly welcome the only Freshpet location in the State of Texas to Ellis County. Ellis County’s willingness to partner with local city governments, school districts, and communities provides the opportunity to bring unique businesses and jobs all across our great county. Freshpet’s decision to build one of three national facilities in Ellis County showcases the healthy economic climate that is on the rise,” said Ellis County Judge Todd Little. “Freshpet’s investment in Ellis County inspires more jobs and opportunities for our community and our citizens. As the quality of life continues to increase for residents, we will continue to make strides today to prepare for a more prosperous tomorrow. Together we win.”