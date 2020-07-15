AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD school board member and Democrat Candace Valenzuela won the 24th Congressional District Seat over retired Air Force pilot Kim Olson.
After getting endorsements from former San Antonio mayor and presidential candidate Julian Castro and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, Valenzuela won with more than 59% of the vote.
I’m proud to announce that tonight, our grassroots coalition has won and I am the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 24th District.
I will never forget those of you who knocked doors, made calls, donated your hard earned money, and spoke with your family and friends about our race.
— Candace Valenzuela (@candacefor24) July 15, 2020
Valenzuela will take on Republican Beth Van Duyne this November. Van Duyne is the former mayor of Irving and also a former regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under President Trump.
The women are vying to take over the seat of Republican Kenny Marchant who decided not to seek re-election.
Olson also took to Twitter but to concede. She pledged to continue fighting for affordable healthcare, women’s rights and “an environment that will sustain our future.”
If she is victorious over Van Duyne, Valenzuela would be the first Afro Latina in Congress.