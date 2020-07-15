ELECTION RESULTSCampaign 2020 Election Coverage | Results | CBSN DFW Updates
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:24th Congressional District, Candace Valenzuela, Congress, DFW News, election, Kim Olson, primary runoff, Runoff Election, Texas News, Texas primary runoffs

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD school board member and Democrat Candace Valenzuela won the 24th Congressional District Seat over retired Air Force pilot Kim Olson.

After getting endorsements from former San Antonio mayor and presidential candidate Julian Castro and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, Valenzuela won with more than 59% of the vote.

Valenzuela will take on Republican Beth Van Duyne this November. Van Duyne is the former mayor of Irving and also a former regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under President Trump.

The women are vying to take over the seat of Republican Kenny Marchant who decided not to seek re-election.

Olson also took to Twitter but to concede. She pledged to continue fighting for affordable healthcare, women’s rights and “an environment that will sustain our future.”

If she is victorious over Van Duyne, Valenzuela would be the first Afro Latina in Congress.

Comments

Leave a Reply