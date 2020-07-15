Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man opted for a lump sum, cash payment of $963,619.08 after claiming a top prizewinning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years (not to exceed $1,040,000) in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.
Candido Garcia Hernandez bought the ticket at Buckner Shell, located at 2438 S. Buckner Blvd., in Dallas.
His prize was the the third of five top prizes available to be claimed in this game.
Weekly Grand offers more than $46 million in total prizes.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.95, including break-even prizes.