Garland Addressing Spike In Animal Cruelty Cases With Task ForceThe city of Garland is tackling a spike in animal abuse cases be creating an animal cruelty division within the animal services department.

25 minutes ago

Some North Texas Parents Still Unsure How New School Year Will Look With Month Left Of Summer BreakWith about a month left of summer break, some North Texas families are still unsure of how the new school year will look during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 hour ago

North Texas Parents Deciding Whether To Send Their Kids Back To SchoolThe COVID-19 pandemic has some families struggling with the idea of having their children back in the classroom.

1 hour ago