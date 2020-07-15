Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — The federal income tax deadline is upon us — but it’s July? This year’s federal income tax deadline was postponed until today due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 has made for a rocky tax filing season. Since many IRS employees were working from home and local tax assistance offices were shut down, it was hard for taxpayers to get questions answered. It also led to a backlog of paper returns. That means taxpayers who already filed a paper return may be waiting awhile for any refunds.
At the end of June, the IRS had processed nearly 11% fewer returns that it did at the same point last year, and received 3.5% less.
Taxpayers have the option to request an extension to file their taxes. To request extra time, taxpayer must submit a form by July 15 — which requires an estimate of their tax liability. Then, the full return is due October 15.
If any money is owed the amount must still be paid by July 15. But the IRS has some payment plans available if a taxpayer can’t afford to pay the full amount right now.