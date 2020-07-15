PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Most parents in Plano ISD favor sending their children back to the classroom when the fall semester begins, according preliminary results of a survey the school district sent to parents.

Thursday is the deadline Plano ISD set for parents to decide if they want their kids to learn on campus or learn from home online.

CBS 11 obtained preliminary numbers that show, so far, only 28% of students in the district have been enrolled in the school-at-home option.

Parents of more than 52,000 Plano students have declared their intention to go with online instruction from home in the fall.

That’s less than one-third of the school district’s student population.

The numbers CBS 11 obtained are broken down by each school.

At one elementary school, only 3% are opting out of classroom instruction.

Of the 70-plus PISD schools, only one middle school so far has more than 50% of its students staying home.

Some parents told CBS 11 they aren’t being influenced by these numbers.

Teresa Mackintosh has chosen to send both her son and daughter back to their schools, but she was surprised to see nearly a third of the other students will not be joining them.

“So much of that experience to me is how you interact with the challenges of a large campus as well as a large graduating class,” she said. “I think it’s really missing something really fundamental to be online instead.”

Plano ISD is giving parents a chance to change their mind if they choose the school at home option even though the deadline for declaring is Thursday.