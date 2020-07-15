MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With about a month left of summer break, some North Texas families are still unsure of how the new school year will look during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re in the same boat as a lot of parents. The Perrine family now faced with ​some big decisions for their incoming kindergartner. ​

“He’ll go to McClatchey here in Midlothian​,” Taylor Perrine said. “Great elementary school, but 650 kids with bigger classes.Really just trying to understand.. ​are the kids wearing masks? Is there Plexiglass? Especially for a kindergartner, that’s a lot different for a 7th or 8th grader.”​

Right now, they don’t know ​what next school year will look like. ​”There’s a lot of back and forth every day.”

“Here we are.. we’re about 4-5 ​weeks from the start of school.. and ​we still have a lot of decisions that haven’t been made,” ​Midlothian ISD Superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said the district is working to keep the ​community involved in the decision-making process.

Through online updates on Facebook Live ​and Zoom ​every Thursday and a parent survey, district leaders have been able to gauge​ parents ​thoughts ​and expectations for next school year.​​

“Right now, the feedback we’ve received is about 70% of our parents have an expectation of face to face learning,” Ledbetter said.

At this point, the district ​plans to offer parents two options: ​In-person instruction ​five days a week at the schools ​and a virtual learning option which would include a good portion of live instruction with teachers.​​

“Our priority is the safety of their children ​and we’re going to do what we can to protect them​ and also the safety of our staff, but we just ​ask for flexibility and understanding,” ​Ledbetter said.

“I think they are going to take ​all the proper protocols and procedures,” Perrine said.

School officials say two weeks ​before the start of school parents will have to make ​their decision on whether they want to do at ​home or in-person learning, but if they feel ​uncomfortable with their child going to school at ​any time, they can move them during the school year ​to at-home learning.