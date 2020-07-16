DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,027 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 37,996.

This is the 14th day in a row the county has recorded at least 1,000 new cases.

The county also reported 16 more deaths, bringing the total to 501.

“We also have a near record high number of individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There continues to be rampant community spread in Dallas County,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

Judge Jenkins is urging everyone to do their part to help slow the spread by wearing mask, social distancing and staying home as much as possible.

“I know this summer looks different than what we all imagined months ago and there’s uncertainty as to what our community and daily life will look like going forward. Please know that we are working hard and following the advice of the medical and public health experts so that we can keep our economy moving and keep as many people as healthy as possible.”

The additional 16 deaths announced Thursday include:

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today we’re again reporting over 1,000 new cases, for the 14th day in a row, another 16 lives lost to COVID-19, and we also have a near record high number of individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There continues to be rampant community spread in Dallas County. I know this summer looks different than what we all imagined months ago and there’s uncertainty as to what our community and daily life will look like going forward. Please know that we are working hard and following the advice of the medical and public health experts so that we can keep our economy moving and keep as many people as healthy as possible. But we all must do our part. I ask that you please wear your mask when around others outside your household, and even when wearing your mask, maintain six foot distancing as well. Together. we’ll get through this,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.