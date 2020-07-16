DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Arson Investigation Division is looking for a suspect who set fire to a DART train seat last Sunday morning, burning a passenger.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 12 at the Hatcher Station, at 4003 Elsie Faye Heggins Street.
According to witnesses, when the train came to a stop, someone squirted an accelerant onto a seat of the train and ignited it.
As passengers scrambled to get away from the fire, the container, which was left behind, fell onto the floor and splashed onto the lower body of man who was on the train.
That passenger sustained burn injuries, for which he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but is expected to be okay.
DFR is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the DART surveillance image.
The suspect is in the aisle of the railcar wearing a red shirt, camouflage pants, black and white shoes and holding a black bag on his shoulder.
Anyone who has information about who the person is can contact DFR’s Fire and Arson Investigation Division, at (214) 670-4312.