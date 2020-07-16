NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The need continues and so do the large food giveaway events in North Texas.

Next Tuesday, July 21, the North Texas Food Bank along with DeSoto High School will be distributing kitted food boxes on Tuesday outside DeSoto Eagle Stadium from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle.

No identification is necessary.

Mobile food pantry at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie in May 2020. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

Cars will enter through the stadium entrance and navigate as directed.

The North Texas Food Bank has held multiple events like this one in recent months, giving away thousands of food boxes each time to people and families lined up in their cars.

