Comments
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The need continues and so do the large food giveaway events in North Texas.
Next Tuesday, July 21, the North Texas Food Bank along with DeSoto High School will be distributing kitted food boxes on Tuesday outside DeSoto Eagle Stadium from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle.
No identification is necessary.
Cars will enter through the stadium entrance and navigate as directed.
The North Texas Food Bank has held multiple events like this one in recent months, giving away thousands of food boxes each time to people and families lined up in their cars.