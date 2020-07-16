LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A hotel in Texas is being converted into an alternative site to treat COVID-19 patients in an effort to provide relief to local hospitals.
KGNS-TV reports a Red Roof Inn in Laredo will be providing more than 100 rooms for non-critical patients. The goal would be to give relief to hospitals that are at capacity due to a surge in new cases.
In the next several days, a health and human services nonprofit will help set up the hotel rooms with necessary equipment and hospital beds.
The hotel is expected to be ready for patients next week, officials said.
Texas continues to see a surge of new cases as the state remains under a face mask mandate (for counties with over 20 confirmed cases) and reopening efforts have been halted.