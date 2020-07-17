DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple mosquito pools in Dallas have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, the areas below are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 2200 block of Colony Court (75235): Denton Drive on the north, Harry Hines Boulevard on the west, Shea Road on the east, and Empire Central on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 2200 block of Lapsley Street (75212): Butternut Street on the north, Quarry Street on the west, Weir Street on the east, and Tom Landry Freeway on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 3700 block of Bickers Street (75212): Canada Drive on the north, Kilgore Street on the west, North Westmoreland Road on the east, and Singleton Boulevard on the south.

Residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors.

People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through and the spray is no longer visible.

People who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water.

The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

Residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours.

Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.