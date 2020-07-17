FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s three off-leash dog parks are back open with new health protocols in place to protect pet owners from COVID-19.
Capacity limits are in effect and people must wear masks, social distance and use hand sanitizer.
Anyone sick with or have tested positive for COVID-19, were recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID-19 or just don’t feel well, should not visit the dog parks.
The three parks are:
· ZBonz Dog Park, 6950 W. Camp Bowie Blvd.
· Fort Woof, 751 Beach St.
· First Flight Park, 2700 Mercedes Ave.
The parks will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
ZBonz is closed on Mondays for cleaning;
Fort Woof is closed from 5-11 a.m. Mondays for cleaning.
For more about the Fort Worth dog parks, click here.