FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s three off-leash dog parks are back open with new health protocols in place to protect pet owners from COVID-19.

Capacity limits are in effect and people must wear masks, social distance and use hand sanitizer.

Anyone sick with or have tested positive for COVID-19, were recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID-19 or just don’t feel well, should not visit the dog parks.

The three parks are:

· ZBonz Dog Park, 6950 W. Camp Bowie Blvd.

· Fort Woof, 751 Beach St.

· First Flight Park, 2700 Mercedes Ave.

The parks will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

ZBonz is closed on Mondays for cleaning;

Fort Woof is closed from 5-11 a.m. Mondays for cleaning.

Dog park social distancing guide (credit: City of Fort Worth)

For more about the Fort Worth dog parks, click here.

