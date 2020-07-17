TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Fort Worth are asking for help from the public identifying the owner or driver of a pickup that they suspect is linked to a murder.
It was just before midnight on July 13 when officers were sent to the scene of a shooting near Camp Bowie West and Broadmoor Drive.
Once there police found that a man in a wheelchair had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
After reviewing surveillance video, investigators have identified a vehicle they believe was involved in the crime.
Police are now searching for a white Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck that has damage to the driver’s side and rust on the top portion of the cab.
Anyone who recognizes the truck or knows its whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4334 or send an email to investigators.