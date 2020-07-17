AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas leaders announced Friday that $200 million will be allocated to the purchase of technology and Internet solutions so that students can learn remotely.

In a statement from the governor’s office, leaders said the money will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be provided to the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The funding will allow the TEA to purchase and distribute devices, hotspots, routers and other needs to local education agencies.

The TEA announced Friday that schools will be able to begin the 2020-2021 year virtually for at least the first four weeks. After that, in-person instruction may begin.

However, school districts who wish to continue remote learning past the four weeks, they must receive a waiver request from the TEA.

“As school districts delay the start of in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19, it is essential that we work to provide Texas students with the devices they need to connect and communicate online for classroom instruction,” Gov. Abbott said. “As we continue to combat COVID-19 in Texas, we are committed to providing reliable and effective solutions that will help students academically succeed while protecting public health.”

On Thursday, the Dallas County Health and Human Services issued an order that requires the county’s school districts to begin the new year virtually.

Districts like DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster and Cedar Hill said they plan to delay the start of school until Tuesday, Sept. 8.