FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Angela Stanford tees off knowing the LPGA is back later this month and this October she’ll be inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame.

“It gives me chills… and I also get kinda choked up,” she said.

Not nearly as much as she did in September 2018 when she won her first and only major.

Just a few months before her big win Stanford learned her mother’s breast cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2009 had come back even worse.

“Part of me is was like she’s just gonna beat it again. We’re just gonna beat it again,” said Stafford.

In honor of her mom who continues her fight, the Angela Stanford Foundation has awarded more than 50 college scholarships to students who have been directly impacted by cancer.

“It’s been more of a blessing than these kids. I get to meet them. Hear their stories,” said Stanford. “They’re pretty cool.”

Stanford said she didn’t start playing golf until she was 10.

It was at Fort Worth’s Boswell High School where her dreams first began to materialize.

Now she’s a 20-year pro.

“I’ve always been blessed with the idea that I never thought I was good enough. It’s all about how hard you work. How bad you want it,” she said.