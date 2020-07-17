AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas reported 174 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.
That’s a single-day record for the state and the third day in a row Texas has set a new record for coronavirus deaths.
The state also reported 10,256 new cases which is a little lower than Thursday’s 10,291.
Texas also reported a record high 10,632 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday.
Also on Friday, Texas gave public schools permission to keep campuses closed for more than 5 million students well into the fall as the state scrambles to contain one of the largest resurgences of the coronavirus in the country.
The changes follow a backlash from teachers and parents who criticized Texas’ earlier timeline that had students returning to classrooms by August or September as rushed and reckless.
Under the new guidelines, Texas schools could hold online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year, potentially pushing a return to campus in some cities until November.
That includes Dallas and Houston, where school leaders concerned about the surge of COVID-19 cases have postponed the first day of classes until after Labor Day.
“The health & safety of students, teachers & parents is the top priority,” Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted shortly after the announcement.
