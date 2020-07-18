Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police need help identifying a man whose body was recovered from a lake last month.
Police said the body was recovered on June 14 at around 8:45 p.m. at Lake Cliff in the 300 block of East Colorado Boulevard.
The man appeared to be between 40 to 50 years old, had dark hair and was clean shaven, police said.
According to police, he also had a full back tattoo that read “Garcia” with an image of the Downtown Dallas skyline. Police released an image of the tattoo.
Police do not suspect foul play.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214.920.5900 or police at 214.671.3675.