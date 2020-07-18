Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – NFL teams will start their training camps as scheduled later this month despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a memo obtained by the NFL Network, teams were given their reporting dates for camp and there appeared to be no delays.
Rookies will report to camp on July 21, quarterbacks and injured players on July 23 and all other players on July 28.
Teams have already been told that training camps must be held at their own facilities this year due to the pandemic.
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hold their training camp at The Star in Frisco.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports only 20 players will be allowed inside the facilities at a time until a response plan is signed off by the NFL Players Association.