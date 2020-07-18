(CBSDFW.COM) – There is a national effort next week to help the unemployed, and job seekers in North Texas will be able to take part.
Photographers throughout the DFW area and nation will be offering free headshots at pop-up locations on Wednesday, July 22 to help those affected by the pandemic.
The initiative was launched by an agency called Headshot Booker, and the goal is to snap 10,000 photos in one day.
“This is something that we feel we can do to give back to people to increase their chances of finding a job and getting back on their feet as we recover from covid,” Sharon Morgenstern, owner of Boca Raton Headshots, said.
The locations in North Texas and booking information can be found here.
Photographers say the best way to prepare for the photoshoot is to wear solid colors and keep a natural look.