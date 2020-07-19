FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a vehicle going the wrong way on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco crashed head-on into another late Saturday evening, officials said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was called to the crash at around 11:50 p.m. just south of John Hickman Parkway.
According to officials, a Toyota Tacoma was going northbound on the southbound lanes of the tollway when it crashed head-on into a Mercedes SUV.
Officials said the driver of the Tacoma and an occupant of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It’s unknown which vehicles the three others were in.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.
Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.