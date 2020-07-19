AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Teams from the U.S. Navy have been sent to Texas as the state continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.
The governor said the Department of Defense sent five Navy teams to locations in south and southwest Texas where support at local hospitals is needed.
A U.S. Navy Acute Care team was sent to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen while four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response teams were sent to Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Rio Grande City.
“The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas,” Abbott said. “I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe.”
There are currently 317,730 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas as of Sunday afternoon, along with 3,865 deaths.