ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating what appears to be a tragic accident Monday.
A 3-and-a-half-year-old boy was shot in the head shortly after noon.
It happened in the 4100 block of Maple Springs Drive.
Life saving measures were made on scene by Fire and EMS, and the child was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The homicide unit is investigating and at this point it appears to be an accidental shooting by a family member.
The child was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Thomas Maybery.