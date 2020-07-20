Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amber Li, a student at the Hockaday School in Dallas, won this year’s best in show in Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s annual student art contest.
Amber’s work, based on the theme, “PAINT THE TOWN _______. RIDE DART,” was selected from 1,174 entries from students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The 9th grader received a $1,000 cash prize by Dallas Contemporary and her winning art is now being displayed on the side of a DART bus traveling across the agency’s 13-city service area.
The winning entry along with 31 various grade-level first, second, third place and honorable mention winners can be seen here.
The DART Student Art Contest is a 22-year tradition that helps promote the use of public transportation.
