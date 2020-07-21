DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day for the past 18 days, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 734 new cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 43,026.

The county also announced 11 more deaths bringing the total to 537.

“I’m pleased to report that after a plateau in hospitalizations and new cases for the last six days, we are below 1,000 for the first time in 18 days with 734 cases today. One day does not make a trend but this is an encouraging data point,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

DCHHS said more than 1,200 children under 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe.

There have been 98 confirmed COVID-I9 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 28.

“Wearing your mask and avoiding unnecessary trips and exposure to people outside your home is working Dallas County and North Texas. Please keep doing it. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Your role is to make smart decisions,” Judge Jenkins said.

The additional 11 deaths include:

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.