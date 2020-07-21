FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Job seekers are relying more on app-based platforms that match them with their next employer.
GoGig is an app-based company that does the same, but according to their founder Chris Hodges, they do it while eliminating unconscious biases that sometime exist in the hiring process.
“The only way to remove unconscious bias based on a protected Equal Employment Opportunity class is through true anonymity,” said Hodges. “That’s why we are taking this approach.”
Hodges said the app uses algorithms to provide full anonymity to both employers and the job applicants during the hiring process, and the identities aren’t revealed until the very end.
“We have a huge presence in sales and marketing, finance and accounting, tech, human resources customer service, executive administration and health care,” said Hodges.
He says they have more than one-million jobs available throughout their platform.
To find out more about GoGig, click here.