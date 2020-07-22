DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Love Field will be testing a thermal screening initiative for Southwest Airlines passengers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The city of Dallas on Wednesday announced the airport will host the pilot program that it’s expected to begin in early August.
The goal of the project is to use thermal screening cameras to take the body temperatures of passengers at TSA checkpoints.
“The safety of our customers and employees is priority number one at all times, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dallas Love Field Director Mark Duebner said. “We are happy to partner with our friends at Southwest Airlines to host this important initiative.”
The city said the results from the screening tests will be “for research purposes” and won’t be linked to specific people.
“The information gleaned from the study will guide future decision-making regarding the deployment of screening initiatives at Dallas Love Field and, possibly, other airport locations which Southwest serves,” the city said in a statement.