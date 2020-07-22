2 Families Displaced After 2-Alarm Apartment Fire In Dallas Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled an apartment fire that went to two alarms late Wednesday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

National Lacrosse League Announces Fort Worth Expansion Team, Set To Play In Dickies Arena In 2021The National Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that it will be expanding into Texas for the first time ever. The league's has awarded its 14th franchise to Fort Worth with the team set to begin play in the 2021-22 season. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago