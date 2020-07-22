FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A number of religious private schools in Tarrant County are moving forward with plans to reopen in August, with students in classrooms.

The decision prompted an uptick in calls Wednesday, from parents suddenly interested in enrolling their children, after local health officials ordered all other schools in the county to keep students off campus until at least September 28.

Several schools said requests from parents for a choice, and confidence that smaller student bodies would help to manage health and safety guidelines, contributed to the decision to bring students back.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth is planning to have in-person education as an option at all 19 of its schools next month.

Pat Svacina, a spokesman for the Diocese, said schools had been in close contact with medical professional at hospitals, in developing a plan that would give families the option of attending, or learning virtually.

“We like to think we were seeing an increase in enrollment just because we have a good school system,” he said. “But I’m sure some people are turning to us because they do want to send their kids to school, to have their kids in that environment.”

In East Fort Worth, Temple Christian School headmaster Neil Childs said already small class sizes could be reduced even further by giving families the option to learn from home.

The school is offering in person, full virtual and a hybrid model where students spend a few days on campus, and a couple at home.

It was preparing this week to add spacing markers to sidewalks, spread out desks and install partitions to further protect students who decide to attend in person.

“We feel like it’s the parent’s decision to make how and when the child is educated,” he said. “And we feel like we can do that on campus with minimal risk, as safe as possible.”

In Keller, Messiah Lutheran Classical Academy was continuing with plans to have students in classrooms August 19, again following CDC recommended safety measures for students and staff.

The school had already enrolled five new students and had more touring the campus Wednesday.

In Haltom City, Bethesda Christian head of school Jason Myers was expecting the majority of the K-12 student body to attend classes in person. Its Child Development Center for pre-school aged children has remained open through the summer.

Myers said the school is following all the national, state and local safety guidelines to protect students physical health on their return. He said the school also considered the health of students, however, if they did not return to campus.

“I haven’t seen or heard a measure of the mental, or emotional challenges we’re facing with kids,” Myers said, referencing the impact on several more weeks away from the school community.

All the schools planning to have students back, said they were better prepared now to return to all-virtual learning, if conditions changed and the Governor again ordered schools to close.